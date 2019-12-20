By EUobserver

About 2,500 police officers were deployed in raids in the Italian province Calabria and have arrested 334 people on suspicion of membership of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, thel Corriere della Sera reports. The newspaper called it a "maxi-blitz" as it is the second-largest alleged mafia bust in the history of the country. One colonel, one former senator, a local mayor and one local police commander are among those detained.