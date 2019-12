By EUobserver

The Catalan Republican party (ERC) announced on Thursday that the negotiations over the investiture of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez are suspended until Sánchez's socialists party (PSOE) assess Thursday's verdict of the EU's top court, El País writes. The EU's highest court ruled that the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, had immunity as an MEP since May, although he was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October.