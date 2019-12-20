Friday

20th Dec 2019

Ticker

Belgium: employers plead for interim government

By

Pieter Timmermans, CEO of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises, has pleaded for an interim government that would work on a few core issues like employment, pensions, climate, energy and mobility. This government should be limited in ministers, time and focus. Former deputy prime minister and current MEP Kris Peeters made a similar proposal this week. Belgian political parties have been trying to form a government since the 26 May election.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

The parliament's legal services are analysing whether three Catalan leaders elected in the European elections in May - former president Carles Puigdemont, former vice-president Oriol Junqueras and former minister Toni Comín - can now be accredited as MEPs.

Opinion

Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget

It is tempting to shun the issue of the misuse of EU funds altogether, as it might play into the hands of eurosceptics. But keeping silent pre-empts the healthy debate that is so vital to a genuine European democracy.

Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

News in Brief

  1. UK MPs poised to approve Brexit bill
  2. Belgium: employers plead for interim government
  3. Russia and Ukraine reach deal on gas transit to Europe
  4. Sea Watch ship to resume migrant rescues
  5. Belgian court: Rwandan official guilty of genocide
  6. Spanish PM investiture talks blocked after MEP verdict
  7. Libyan government accepts Turkish military help
  8. London rejects demand for fresh Scottish referendum

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
  2. Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2
  3. Irish EU watchdog pledges 'energetic' approach
  4. 'Not climate-friendly? We won't work for your company'
  5. Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget
  6. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
  7. Poland risks leaving EU with new judges law, Tusk warns
  8. Questions on commissioner Suica's wealth still linger

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us