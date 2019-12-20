By EUobserver

Pieter Timmermans, CEO of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises, has pleaded for an interim government that would work on a few core issues like employment, pensions, climate, energy and mobility. This government should be limited in ministers, time and focus. Former deputy prime minister and current MEP Kris Peeters made a similar proposal this week. Belgian political parties have been trying to form a government since the 26 May election.