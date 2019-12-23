Ticker
Von der Leyen embroiled in German mobile phone row
By EUobserver
German MPs have complained that the defence ministry wiped data from the phone of Ursula von der Leyen, the former German defence minister and now European Commission president, to hamper an investigation into the award of lucrative consultancy contracts in her time in Berlin. "We have to assume that people in office destroyed evidence," the Green party's Tobias Lindner told media. "Such actions can have have criminal relevance," he added.