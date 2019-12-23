By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned on Sunday the sovereignty of certain Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, restating a 1990s theory of so-called "grey zones" in the region, Ekathimerini reports. "Those who make plans on disputed sovereignty of islands in the Aegean should know that the coast is not clear," Erdogan said, adding that he would protect Turkey's economic rights. "We do not intend to start conflicts," he added.