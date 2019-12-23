Ticker
Former Croatian president won first round of elections
By EUobserver
Socialist candidate and former Croatian prime minister Zoran Milanovic won the first round of presidential elections on Sunday. Milanovic got 29.5 percent of the votes, while centre-right incumbent president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), only managed 26.7 percent. Miroslav Skoro, a popular conservative singer, came in third place with 24.4 percent. A run-off will take place on 5 January.