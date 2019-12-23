By EUobserver

Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz have agreed a last-minute deal on EU gas transit up till 2024, allying fears of a winter supply crunch in Europe. Saturday's deal after Gazprom agreed to pay $2.9bn (€2.6bn) in an arbitration dispute on old contracts. "Everyone is a winner," the European Commission said. But the breakthrough came the same day US sanctions halted construction of a Russia-Germany pipeline in a fresh dispute.