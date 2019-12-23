Monday

23rd Dec 2019

Ticker

EU winter gas supplies secured in Russia-Ukraine deal

By

Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz have agreed a last-minute deal on EU gas transit up till 2024, allying fears of a winter supply crunch in Europe. Saturday's deal after Gazprom agreed to pay $2.9bn (€2.6bn) in an arbitration dispute on old contracts. "Everyone is a winner," the European Commission said. But the breakthrough came the same day US sanctions halted construction of a Russia-Germany pipeline in a fresh dispute.

Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Turkey's president Erdogan said more violence in the north-western Syrian province of Idlib would trigger a new migration crisis "felt by all European countries."

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

The parliament's legal services are analysing whether three Catalan leaders elected in the European elections in May - former president Carles Puigdemont, former vice-president Oriol Junqueras and former minister Toni Comín - can now be accredited as MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. Former Croatian president won first round of elections
  2. Germany prevented nine terror attacks since 2016 killings
  3. Erdogan questions sovereignty of some Greek islands
  4. Macron calls for truce in French transport strikes
  5. EU citizens most worried by migration
  6. Von der Leyen embroiled in German mobile phone row
  8. UK MPs poised to approve Brexit bill

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  2. US halts building of Russia-Germany pipeline
  4. Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2
  5. Irish EU watchdog pledges 'energetic' approach
  6. 'Not climate-friendly? We won't work for your company'
  7. Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget
  8. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

