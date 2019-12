By EUobserver

An opinion poll conducted in December showed 64 percent of Ukrainians were in favour of joining the EU, Unian reports. Only 13 percent wanted accession to the Russia-led Eurasian customs union. The number of people in favour of the EU has grown steadily since 2014, when support was 57 percent, and was higher in western, central, and southern Ukraine. In the more russophone east Ukraine, EU support was 43 percent.