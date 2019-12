By EUobserver

The number of migrants arriving in Italy by sea decreased by 50.72 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the Italian ministry of interior. Compared to 2017, the numbers fell even by 90.38 percent. From the 11,439 migrants who arrived in Italy, 2,654 were from Tunisia, 1,180 from Pakistan and 1,135 from the Ivory Coast, while 1,618 of them were unaccompanied minors.