By EUobserver

The French justice department says it is convinced Oussama Atar, a 35-year old Belgian, was the mastermind behind the deadly attacks in Paris (13 November 2015) and Brussels (22 March 2016) and behind the failed attacks on the Thalys train in Verviers and Villejuif, De Standaard writes. Atar, who was killed in Syria, was the head of an Isis brigade which planned terrorist attacks in Syria and Europe.