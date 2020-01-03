Ticker
Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears
By EUobserver
French union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France, after president Emmanuel Macron pledged in his New Year's Eve speech to push through the pension-system reform - despite weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions, but without backing down on key principles, Reuters reported. Another day of mass protests is set for 9 January.