Friday

3rd Jan 2020

Ticker

Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears

By

French union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France, after president Emmanuel Macron pledged in his New Year's Eve speech to push through the pension-system reform - despite weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions, but without backing down on key principles, Reuters reported. Another day of mass protests is set for 9 January.

Turkey decides to send troops to Libya

Turkey's parliament authorises the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send troops to Libya - despite the two main opposition parties saying the conflict there has nothing to do with Turkish national security.

Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

Catalonia's largest separatist party to abstain during the upcoming confidence vote in the Socialist-led government in exchange for promises of political dialogue. Meanwhile a Belgian judge has suspended an arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont.

Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

Austria's ruling conservatives have agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the Greens after months of negotiations - in a deal that could foreshadow similar partnerships in Germany.

