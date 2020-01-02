Thursday

2nd Jan 2020

Ticker

Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears

By

French union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France, after president Emmanuel Macron pledged in his New Year's Eve speech to push through the pension-system reform - despite weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions, but without backing down on key principles, Reuters reported. Another day of mass protests is set for 9 January.

Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

Austria's ruling conservatives have agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the Greens after months of negotiations - in a deal that could foreshadow similar partnerships in Germany.

Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Turkey's president Erdogan said more violence in the north-western Syrian province of Idlib would trigger a new migration crisis "felt by all European countries."

News in Brief

  1. Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears
  2. Cyprus tourism boycott calls grow after rape verdict
  3. Barcelona becomes low-emission zone, bans old cars
  4. EU seeks to reset US trade relationship
  5. UK to pay its farmers billions after Brexit
  6. Report: EU may cut funds for poor to offset Brexit
  7. Rapid return to EU for Scotland possible, MEP says
  8. UK likely to need EU extension, commission says

Latest News

  1. Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens
  2. Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs
  3. Fossil fuel funding too high, British bank chief says
  4. Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia
  5. Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland
  6. Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis
  7. US halts building of Russia-Germany pipeline
  8. Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

