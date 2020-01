By EUobserver

The largest low-emissions zone in southern Europe opened in Barcelona on New Year's Day, banning the most-polluting vehicles from entering the entire metropolitan area of the city and some satellite towns, the Guardian reported. Petrol-driven cars bought before 2000 and diesels older than 2006 are banned and face a fine of €100-€500 each time they enter the zone. A moratorium will be in place for the first three months.