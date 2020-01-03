By EUobserver

Volkswagen is in talks over a settlement with more than 400,000 German owners of vehicles that were affected by the carmaker's 'Dieselgate' emissions-rigging scandal, the Guardian reported. Germany's VZBV, a consumer rights organisations, said the talks are about a "pragmatic solution in the interests of customers". Volkswagen has already compensated VW owners in the US and Australia, and faces a class action lawsuit in the UK.