By EUobserver

On Sunday (5 January) Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez did not obtain the required majority of 176 of 350 votes in parliament for his coalition of social democrats and the far-left Podemos. Of the 350 MP's 166 voted in favour, 165 against and 18 abstained. In a second vote, expected on Tuesday (7 January), only a simple majority of the votes is needed.