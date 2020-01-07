Tuesday

7th Jan 2020

Ticker

Merkel and Putin to discuss Middle East crisis in Moscow

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel will go to Moscow to discuss the Middle East crisis with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service announced. The visit comes at the invitation of Putin after the assassination of the Iranian top general Qassem Suleimani. Apart from the Iran crisis, they will also discuss Syria, Libya and Ukraine, the Kremlin says. Merkel's spokesperson said German foreign minister Heiko Maas will accompany her.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

The EU foreign affairs chief attempts to salvage whatever is left of the Iran nuclear deal by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - while the EU commission president heads to London for Brexit talks.

Analysis

Suleimani assassination strengthens Iranian regime

With the assassination of Iranian general and war hero Qassem Suleimani, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei gets the opportunity to reunite the people in his country, after weeks of mass protests.

Opinion

Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?

While Poland's government is escalating its rule of law crisis by introducing even more drastic measures against the country's judges, another problem is looming over the EU's commitment to upholding the rule of law: Malta.

Turkey decides to send troops to Libya

Turkey's parliament authorises the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send troops to Libya - despite the two main opposition parties saying the conflict there has nothing to do with Turkish national security.

Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

Catalonia's largest separatist party to abstain during the upcoming confidence vote in the Socialist-led government in exchange for promises of political dialogue. Meanwhile a Belgian judge has suspended an arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont.

Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

Austria's ruling conservatives have agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the Greens after months of negotiations - in a deal that could foreshadow similar partnerships in Germany.

News in Brief

  1. EU Parliament recognises Catalan leaders as MEPs
  2. Merkel and Putin to discuss Middle East crisis in Moscow
  3. Spain: Sanchez loses first confidence vote
  4. Croatia: former PM Milanovic wins presidential election
  5. Turkey begins deploying troops in Libya
  6. Iran suspends nuclear deal commitments
  7. Iran vows revenge after US kills top general
  8. Volkswagen: 'Dieselgate' talks with 400,000 German owners

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK
  2. Suleimani assassination strengthens Iranian regime
  3. Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?
  4. Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
  5. Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
  6. Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens
  7. Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs
  8. Fossil fuel funding too high, British bank chief says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us