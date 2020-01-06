By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel will go to Moscow to discuss the Middle East crisis with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service announced. The visit comes at the invitation of Putin after the assassination of the Iranian top general Qassem Suleimani. Apart from the Iran crisis, they will also discuss Syria, Libya and Ukraine, the Kremlin says. Merkel's spokesperson said German foreign minister Heiko Maas will accompany her.