Ticker
France, Italy, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece to meet over Libya
By EUobserver
The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt will meet on Wednesday in Cairo, the Egyptian government announced on Monday. According to the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini the ministers are expected to discuss "rapid developments" since the recent maritime borders and defence agreements singed by Ankara and the UN-recognised government in Libya. Turkey announced on Sunday it had started the deployment of troops to Libya.