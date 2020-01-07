Tuesday

7th Jan 2020

Ticker

France, Italy, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece to meet over Libya

By

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt will meet on Wednesday in Cairo, the Egyptian government announced on Monday. According to the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini the ministers are expected to discuss "rapid developments" since the recent maritime borders and defence agreements singed by Ankara and the UN-recognised government in Libya. Turkey announced on Sunday it had started the deployment of troops to Libya.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Spain poised for first coalition government since Franco

Spanish caretaker prime minister and Socialist Party (PSOE) leader, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to win the second investiture vote on Tuesday - after he lost the first attempt on Sunday in an extremely tight result.

Opinion

Libya is now turning into an international conflict

Italy, with its particular relations with Tripoli and Misrata, and UAE, with its significant influence in Egypt and Libya, can truly play a pivotal role in halting the Haftar offensive.

Agenda

Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

The EU foreign affairs chief attempts to salvage whatever is left of the Iran nuclear deal by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - while the EU commission president heads to London for Brexit talks.

Analysis

Suleimani assassination strengthens Iranian regime

With the assassination of Iranian general and war hero Qassem Suleimani, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei gets the opportunity to reunite the people in his country, after weeks of mass protests.

Opinion

Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?

While Poland's government is escalating its rule of law crisis by introducing even more drastic measures against the country's judges, another problem is looming over the EU's commitment to upholding the rule of law: Malta.

News in Brief

  1. Nato chief distances himself from Trump on Iran
  2. EU ministers to hold snap talks on Iran
  3. France, Italy, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece to meet over Libya
  4. France tells US to call off 'digital-tax' sanctions threat
  5. Tusk calls Austria coalition a 'guide' for EPP
  6. Venezuela crisis 'unprecedented', says EU
  7. EU Parliament recognises Catalan leaders as MEPs
  8. Merkel and Putin to discuss Middle East crisis in Moscow

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. EU silent on Trump threat to hit Iran cultural sites
  2. Spain poised for first coalition government since Franco
  3. Libya is now turning into an international conflict
  4. Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK
  5. Suleimani assassination strengthens Iranian regime
  6. Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?
  7. Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
  8. Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us