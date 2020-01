By EUobserver

The European Parliament announced in on Monday that it recognises pro-independence Catalan leaders Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigdemont, and Toni Comín as MEPs. "Following the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 19 December 2019, at the plenary sitting of 13 January 2020, the European Parliament will take note of [their election as MEPs]," the text states.