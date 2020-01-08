By EUobserver

The president of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), Donald Tusk, on Monday called the new Austrian governing coalition of conservatives and Greens "an important guideline for all the EPP", sending a signal that centre-right parties in Europe should look for new alliances on the left to govern. "Climate protection and the protection of our planet, this is, for us Christians, the eleventh commandment. Australia warns!," he tweeted.