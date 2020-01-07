Ticker
Venezuela crisis 'unprecedented', says EU
By EUobserver
A European Commission spokesperson on Monday described the crisis in Venezuela as "unprecedented" and untenable. "People are suffering and the leadership of the country should understand that a solution is really urgently needed," said Peter Stano, who speaks for EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The comments follow the election on Sunday of the president of the National Assembly, which the EU says were marked by serious irregularities.