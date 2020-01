By EUobserver

Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said it was imperative Iran did not require a nuclear weapon, in a reaction to Iran's statement that it would pull out of a nuclear deal (the 'JCPOA') that allows the country to create nuclear energy but forbids it to make nuclear arms. He also fell short of supporting the US killing of Iranian top general Qassem Suleimani, saying it was not a Nato decision.