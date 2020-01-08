Ticker
Irish and Dutch judges to join in Polish judicial protest
By EUobserver
An Irish Supreme Court judge will participate in a protest on Saturday in Warsaw in support of Polish colleagues who say their independence is being systematically eroded by the country's nationalist government, the Irish Times reported. Justice John MacMenamin will represent the Association of Judges of Ireland (AJI). Dutch judges also plan to participate. In 2018 an Irish judge raised concerns over Polish judicial independence in an extradition case.