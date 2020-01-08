Wednesday

8th Jan 2020

Irish and Dutch judges to join in Polish judicial protest

An Irish Supreme Court judge will participate in a protest on Saturday in Warsaw in support of Polish colleagues who say their independence is being systematically eroded by the country's nationalist government, the Irish Times reported. Justice John MacMenamin will represent the Association of Judges of Ireland (AJI). Dutch judges also plan to participate. In 2018 an Irish judge raised concerns over Polish judicial independence in an extradition case.

3,000 troops from 19 EU states in Iraq. Will they stay?

Thousands of European troops are in Iraq as part of an anti-ISIS coalition effort. Many are now being either pulled out or scaling down, amid demands by Iraq they leave. Meanwhile, Iran has pummelled coalition bases with a dozen missiles.

EU rejects Turkish troops in Libya

The EU's foreign policy chief - along with French, German, Italian and British foreign ministers - have rejected Turkey's troop deployment in Libya.

Feature

Dutch case opens new era for climate-change litigation

Legal action related to climate change is set to grow considerably in the next few years - especially after a largely-overlooked ruling over Christmas by a Dutch court forced the government to reduce its emission by 25 percent by 2020.

Column

Why nations are egomaniacs

A nation, Reinhold Niebuhr wrote, is not capable of altruism. Even less so, if such a group has formed on the basis of strong emotions and casts itself as the "saviour of the nation".

