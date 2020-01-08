Ticker
Greek PM will raise Turkey's Libya role with Trump
By EUobserver
Greece will flag concerns over Turkey's efforts to impose its authority on the eastern Mediterranean at a meeting on Tuesday between Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US president Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported. Greece is concerned that Turkey could drill for oil and gas in its waters after Ankara sealed a deal with Libya in December. A gas pipeline agreement between Greece, Israel and Cyprus signed last week irks Turkey.