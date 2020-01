By EUobserver

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, attended the government's national security council to tell them how Iran should retaliate for the killing of general Qassem Suleimani, the New York Times reports. Khamenei said the reprisal should be a direct and proportional attack on American interests, carried out openly by Iranian forces. So far, Iran has mostly used proxy groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.