Ticker
Libyan PM meets with EU leadership
By EUobserver
Libya's embattled prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj met separately in Brussels on Wednesday with European Council president Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Both meetings discussed the spiralling conflict in Libya amid a recent military push by Turkey into the country. Michel told al-Sarraj the EU opposed the Turkey-Libya delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting violations on sovereign rights and the law of the sea.