By EUobserver

The EU's border and coastguard agency Frontex on Wednesday said the number of irregular border crossings by migrants detected on the European Union's external borders fell to its lowest level since 2013. The agency said preliminary 2019 data showed a six percent fall in irregular border crossings along the EU's external borders to just over 139,000. "This is 92 percent below the record number set in 2015," it said.