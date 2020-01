By EUobserver

The EU gave €20m in aid to Eritrea, a dictatorship in the Horn of Africa, to build a road and stop the flux of migration. However, this road appears to be constructed by forced conscripts, the New York Times reports. The EU has no means to monitor the project and also decided to increase its aid in 2020 to €95m, funding a system the UN calls "tantamount to enslavement".