By EUobserver

According to an opinion poll by Turkish Metropol 53.7 percent of Turkish citizens are still in favour of Turkey's accession to the European Union, while 34.7 percent are against and 11.6 percent have no position. In the group of 18 to 34-year olds, 56.3 percent are in favour. This compares with 54 percent for those older than 55, and 50.9 percent for the age group in between.