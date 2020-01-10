Friday

The Dutch foreign ministry recommended on Wednesday "travel[ling] to Iran only if it is essential" due to the rising tensions in the region after Iranian missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, Reuters reported. "Rising tensions mean the security situation is unpredictable," the ministry said on its website. The Dutch umbrella organisation of travel agents, ANVR, told Dutch news agency ANP that all planned trips to Iran would be cancelled.

EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says

EU Council president Charles Michel urged Iran to stick to the nuclear arms deal and said the EU should play a stronger role in the Middle East, ahead of travelling to Turkey and Egypt on Saturday.

Croatia's EU presidency optimism beset by problems

Croatia wants to focus on economic development, connectivity, internal and external security and a globally more assertive Europe over its six-month presidency - but Brexit and the next budget negotiations may put pay to that.

Brussels warns UK of 'difficult' Brexit trade talks

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned the UK that future negotiations would be tough and that the relationship between the EU and the UK will never be the same after Brexit.

Macron's ugly side

For many people, Emmanuel Macron still represents the great hope for an open and liberal Europe. So what to make of the French president's growing preoccupation with Islam, terror and security?

Methane emissions will be test of EU's Green Deal

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is one area where the EU has a major opportunity to apply its market power to drive down global emissions, both through methane legislation and diplomacy.

News in Brief

  1. Spainish court: Jailed Catalan MEP will not be released
  2. Michel: EU wants to keep nuclear deal with Iran
  3. Irregular migration to EU at lowest level since 2013
  4. Report: Millions of EU Eritrea aid used for forced labour
  5. Poll: majority of Turks still favour EU membership
  6. UK could put food tariffs on states with lower standards
  7. Dutch government: 'travel to Iran only if essential'
  8. EU and Belarus sign visa agreement

