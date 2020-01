By EUobserver

Spain's Supreme Court told the European Parliament on Thursday that the Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras will not be released from prison to claim his seat as an MEP in the next plenary session in Strasbourg, El País reported. Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October over his role in Catalonia's failed bid for independence in 2017. He was elected an MEP while he was in custody.