Ticker
Ukraine investigators want to search Iran plane crash site
By EUobserver
Ukraine said on Thursday that its investigators want to search the site of Wednesday's plane crash in Iran for possible missile debris used by Iran's military, Reuters reported. An initial report by Iran's civil aviation institution referred to the crash as an accident and said that the plane experienced an unspecific technical problem. The Ukrainian plane, which was flying to Kiev, went down killing all 176 people on board.