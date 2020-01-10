Ticker
Von der Leyen: 'Influential' EU means talk and trade
By EUobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that a globally-influential Europe is rooted in trade deals, defining standards, and diplomacy. Answering a reporter's question in Zagreb on the definition of an influential Europe, the EU executive chief said that violence can only end if talks start again, and that the EU "has very good reputation", and "dialogue channels that are time-tested and with trusted partners".