Ticker
Orban to offer free IVF in anti-immigrant move
By EUobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that his country will provide free in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to couples at state-run clinics, the BBC reported. "If we want Hungarian children instead of immigrants, and if the Hungarian economy can generate the necessary funding, then the only solution is to spend as much of the funds as possible on supporting families and raising children," the prime minister said.