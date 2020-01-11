Ticker
Spanish court: EP must end Catalan MEP immunity
By EUobserver
Spain's Supreme Court on Friday officially requested the European Parliament suspend the parliamentary immunity of Catalan MEP separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, after the European Court of Justice ruled in December that MEPs enjoy immunity from the moment they are elected. The Spanish court has also continued its European arrest warrant against both politicians, although previous attempts failed twice, in 2017 and 2018.