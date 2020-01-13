By EUobserver

Robert Abela, a 42-year old millionaire lawyer and former bodybuilder is to become Malta's new prime minister, replacing Jospeh Muscat, after a vote by the ruling Labour Party amid a political crisis over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Abela was Muscat's legal advisor and confidante, prompting reformists to question his trustworthiness in completing the murder investigation. He beat another candidate, Chris Fearne, who had promised a clean-up.