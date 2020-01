By EUobserver

Iran faced new protests on Sunday night in Tehran for the second day in a row, spreading to other cities as well, after Iranian forces admitted they had accidentally shot down a commercial airliner with 176 people on board. On Sunday the UK, Germany, and France also urged Iran to stick to the nuclear deal (the 'JCPOA'), which came under pressure after the US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.