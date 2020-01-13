By EUobserver

On Saturday, at midnight, Libyan general Khalifa Haftar started a truce on the condition that all fighting parties would commit to the ceasefire. Russia's president Vladimir Putin and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier agreed on a ceasefire, after the European Union said it was unacceptable that Turkish forces would go to Libya. Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel will organise a peace conference in Berlin in the weeks to come.