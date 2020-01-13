Ticker
EU judges join Polish protest on political meddling
By EUobserver
Thousands of people, including senior Polish and European jurists, held a march in Warsaw on Saturday in protest against government proposals to further curb the independence of the judiciary. "The situation is very serious," Jose Igreja Matos, president of the European Association of Judges, told Reuters, amid fears the proposals violated EU law. The latest reforms would "regulate the stability of the legal system" in Poland, a government spokesman said.