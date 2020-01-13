Monday

13th Jan 2020

Ticker

EU judges join Polish protest on political meddling

By

Thousands of people, including senior Polish and European jurists, held a march in Warsaw on Saturday in protest against government proposals to further curb the independence of the judiciary. "The situation is very serious," Jose Igreja Matos, president of the European Association of Judges, told Reuters, amid fears the proposals violated EU law. The latest reforms would "regulate the stability of the legal system" in Poland, a government spokesman said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK

The EU Commission will unveil the financial backbone for its Green Deal, and also debate a possible minimum wage with MEPs. Lawmakers will also hear from the Jordanian king and the EU's foreign affairs chief.

EU failed to end overfishing by 2020: lost opportunity?

Environmentalists denounce that the EU failed to comply with the legal obligation to end overfishing by 2020, putting at risk the sustainability of fish stocks by putting the interests of the fishing industry ahead of the health of its waters.

Opinion

Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers

As president of one of the largest trade union confederations in the EU, I see the need for good working conditions and decent pay in all member states - but an EU-wide minimum wage could be used to lower wages.

MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database

EUobserver's revelations of how the UK violates and abuses an EU police database sparked heated debate in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee - as the European Commission refused to respond to questions given the confidentiality of the leaked document.

Opinion

Europe, Scotland and Brexit - what next?

Despite its pro-Europeanism, joining the euro is remarkably unpopular in Scotland. Public opinion on Nato is also mixed, and defence will be another point of debate.

News in Brief

  1. Libyan fighting camps agree on truce
  2. EU ready to monitor any Libya ceasefire
  3. Protests in Iran after it admits to have shot airliner
  4. EU judges join Polish protest on political meddling
  5. Millionaire bodybuilder to be new Malta prime minister
  6. Sweden halts Iran Air flights after crash
  7. Spanish court: EP must end Catalan MEP immunity
  8. Orban to offer free IVF in anti-immigrant move

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK
  2. EU failed to end overfishing by 2020: lost opportunity?
  3. Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers
  4. MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database
  5. EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal
  6. Europe, Scotland and Brexit - what next?
  7. EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says
  8. Russia and Turkey turn on EU gas pipeline

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us