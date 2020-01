By EUobserver

The EU was ready to do "monitoring" of any potential ceasefire plan agreed by warring parties in Libya and to "control" a UN embargo on arms transfers to the country, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said after meeting foreign ministers last Friday. The Libya crisis "could spiral out of control", helping Islamist terrorists, and prompting up to 700,000 foreign African nationals there to flee to Europe, Borrell added.