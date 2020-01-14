By EUobserver

The Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast has sat for the first time in three years. The body, designed to split power between the Catholic and Protestant communities in Northern Ireland, collapsed after a 'cash-for-ash' recycling scandal in 2017, which saw hundreds of millions of pounds wasted. Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, visited the assembly on Monday, along with Ireland's taoiseach Leo Vardakar, after its first sitting at the weekend.