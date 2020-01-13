By EUobserver

Catalan former leader Carles Puigdemont on Monday took up his seat as an MEP at the European Parliament, despite objections from Spain who wants him jailed given his role in the 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government. Self-exiled in Belgium, Puigdemont struck a defiant tone, demanding Spain release the jailed former Catalonia vice president Oriol Junqueras. "He should be here with us. He has the same rights," Puigdemont said.