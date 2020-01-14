Ticker
EP proposes 9 May for 'Future of Europe' conference start
By EUobserver
The European Parliament will propose to start the Conference of the Future of Europe, on 9 May, Europe Day, a parliament spokesperson confirmed on Monday. The parliament is to adopt its position on the two-year post-Brexit soul-searching for the EU on Wednesday. It then will enter into negotiations with member states and the commission on the scope and the objectives of the planned reform process aimed at involving citizens' proposals.