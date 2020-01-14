By EUobserver

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias on Monday criticised Turkey's activities in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, claiming they were leading to Ankara's international isolation, the Greek daily Ekathimerini reported. "Turkey must understand that this behaviour is counterproductive and drives it into isolation," said Dendias, who believes the understanding on maritime borders signed between Turkey and Libya is null and will destabilise Libya and the region.