By EUobserver

Miroslav Marcek, a 37-year-old former professional soldier, on Monday said he killed Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in 2018. "I am guilty ... I knocked on the door. I shot him in the chest," he told the jury at a Special Criminal Court. "Unfortunately, I saw that there was one more person, she ran into the kitchen and [I] shot her there," he added, referring to Kuciak's fiancee.