By EUobserver

Fewer bees will die in Europe as a byproduct of thiacloprid, also called Calypso and Biscaya - a pesticide made by German firm Bayer and banned by the European Commission on Monday. "There are environmental concerns related to the use of this pesticide, particularly its impact on groundwater, but also related to human health", EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. The ban enters into force on 30 April.