By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice's advocate general on Tuesday said a Hungarian law cracking down on foreign-funded civil groups, such as ones linked to US investor George Soros, breaks EU rules. Hungary's 2017 measure "introduces unjustified restrictions" on NGOs that receive foreign donations as it "unduly restricts the free movement of capital", the advisor's opinion said. That law insisted that foreign-funded NGOs must register and publicly display their foreign affiliation.