By EUobserver

The European Parliament leader of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber said Tuesday that its Hungarian member, the ruling Fidesz party, needs to show with "clear actions" that it "sticks to the principles" of the group. Fidesz has been suspended from the EPP for its increasingly far-right tone and breaking EU rules. "That is what we expect in the upcoming days," Weber said.